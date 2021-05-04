Why Super-Tuscans have fallen from fashion

In the 1980s, the wine world was in thrall to the Super-Tuscans. These pioneering Bordeaux blends took the market by storm, quickly commanding stratospheric prices. But while once hailed as a driving force behind the modernisation of Italian winemaking, today the Super-Tuscans are suffering an identity crisis.

By the early 2000s, the international market had become saturated with Super-Tuscans. Triggered by the predictable style of an ever-growing number of wines with names ending in ‘-aia’ (Lupicaia, Tassinaia, Greppicaia et al), a certain fatigue set in. At the same time, a growing appreciation of Italy’s indigenous varieties and a reappraisal of traditional ways of working in the vineyard and cellar was making these concentrated, deeply coloured, oaked red wines look out of sync.

Their loss of cachet coincided with the emergence of vini naturali, or natural wines, the authenticity of which – and their harnessing of indigenous varieties – reinvigorated jaded palates. Their radical (and at times faulty) style was in stark contrast to the formulaic Super-Tuscans, whose identity is derived not from origin but from a standard style, evidenced by the fact that the most famous of them come from Bolgheri, a hot coastal region of Tuscany where, historically, vines were never cultivated.