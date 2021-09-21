Why Austria is the next great fine wine region

As is the case with most scandals, the facts were soon forgotten – consigned to history in the form of various bad jokes. For those under the age of 40, though, the facts surrounding Austria’s antifreeze crisis bear repeating. The discovery, in 1985, that a small number of wineries were adding diethylene glycol, better suited to your car’s radiator, to achieve a greater richness in their plonk made headlines all over the world and caused the complete collapse of Austria’s wine industry. The reputational damage would take decades to undo. Yet today, having for too long found themselves as the punchline, Austria’s winemakers are punching well above their weight.

It may have taken some of us a while to realise, but Austria has bounced back with wines that offer the kind of distinctive terroir-driven character, quality level and ageing potential that would be tricky to find at twice the price from more established wine regions. We’re talking value for money here, rather than cost, because Austria doesn’t do cheap. Its fragmented structure of small plots, an abundance of family wineries and the high number of organic and biodynamic producers results in it offering very little under £10 in the UK, making it a relative stranger to our supermarket shelves. Yet I would argue that such status is actually its strength.