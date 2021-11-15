For American collectors, Napa is still the only wine in town

‘A monumental wine in the making,’ Robert Parker wrote about the 2007 Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon. He awarded it a perfect 100 points. Stephen Tanzer, whose tastes didn’t often align with Parker’s, echoed his enthusiasm. ‘Like liquid silk on the palate,’ he gushed. ‘Yet powerful at the same time.’ Notoriously stingy with his assessments, Tanzer gave the Quilceda Creek a 95. Not many American wines that year would have scored higher.

This July, for my mother-in-law’s 80th birthday, I served a bottle of that 2007 alongside a boneless leg of lamb that I’d roasted with mint and rosemary from our garden. It was a special night, and the Quilceda Creek indeed proved to be a special wine. Still muscular after 14 years, it was perfectly proportioned and delightfully aromatic.

I was pleased not just because the wine made the meal – but because I own seven more bottles of it. I also happen to have another two-and-a-half cases of Quilceda Creek, spread across every vintage from 2002 to 2010. The wines are a little bigger than I prefer for Cabernet these days – 15% alcohol or higher – but I plan on drinking every bottle. Not least because, as it turns out, I can’t sell them.