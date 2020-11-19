Robert Joseph: English wine’s growth is unsustainable

Production has shot up in recent years. Between 2014 and 2017, England and Wales annually produced around 4m and 6m bottles of still and sparkling wine respectively. In 2018 production grew to more than 13m (of which 9m was sparkling). Nearly 5m vines have been planted in the last two years, and the growth shows no sign of slowing.

While much of this output has been critically acclaimed and favourably compared with Champagne, a certain dose of reality is needed. Pointing out that UK vineyards currently cover only 3,500ha – a tenth of the size of Champagne – Joseph says the problem with such comparisons is that: “UK vineyards produce, on average, less than a third as much wine as their French counterparts do in their weakest vintages. The climate here is more variable too, with harvests that can swing from a disastrous 600 bottles per hectare to a generous 3,600 – and while climate change is bringing warmer temperatures, it’s also increasing the variability.”