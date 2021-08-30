The rise of Nebbiolo

Youthful winemaker Gian Luca Colombo is well versed in both Nebbiolo – which he makes for a string of affluent newcomers in Barolo, such as Réva and Castello di Perno, in Monforte d’Alba and Garesio in Serralunga d’Alba – and Pinot Noir from a north-facing patch in Barolo’s famous Ravera cru, where he makes a wine under his own name. Passionate about both varieties, Colombo believes that all winemakers should vinify Pinot Noir at least once in their life: ‘It throws every preconceived idea overboard. It expresses the vintage even more extremely than Nebbiolo and needs to be handled very carefully because it is incredibly sensitive to any treatment during winemaking. Nebbiolo is much more forgiving.’ Colombo isn’t a fan of the long maceration times that have become fashionable as a reaction to the modernist approach – but not for the obvious reason of avoiding tannins. Quite the contrary. ‘Long macerations might mean you lose those harder tannins, but it comes at the cost of Nebbiolo’s ageing potential,’ he says. ‘Softer tannins lead to a much simpler wine.’

Alex Sanchez, who makes some of Barolo’s most coveted wines at his Brovia estate, believes admiration for Burgundy has opened wine lovers’ eyes to Barolo. ‘Both are red wines from a single grape that is capable of transmitting terroir in the glass. And now, because of Burgundy, people understand what Barolo is about, and they are fascinated by how the differences between vineyards are shown in the wines. The sensibility for and knowledge of Burgundy has made Nebbiolo more accessible and easier to understand.’

While Burgundy may have raised awareness of Barolo, the latter, in turn, has put the spotlight on other regions where Nebbiolo has long been grown. The grape is regularly cultivated at the very margins in northern Italy, on vineyards clinging to Alpine slopes in the likes of Carema and Valtellina. The result is pale, fragrant, complex reds. Allied to very modest alcohol levels, these almost featherlight reds had become unfashionable almost to the point of extinction. They have since been saved by the trend for lighter, more elegant, original wines with a clear sense of origin. That may sound very much like Burgundy, but in reality, these are simply the traits of any fine wine, wherever it is grown.